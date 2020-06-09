TRAVERSE CITY — Nancy Lee Whaley, 72, of Traverse City lost her battle after a strong 2 ½ year fight with cancer Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 29, 1947 in Danville, Virginia the daughter of Robert and Martha Pearl (Mabry) Walton. Nancy worked at the Flap Jack Shack for numerous years. She then joined the healthcare field working with Bortz Healthcare and Boardman Lake Glens. She left healthcare to care for her husband while he fought his battle with cancer. Nancy always wanted to own a restaurant and after her husband’s death, she opened the Cast Iron Kitchen in Manton.
She loved being surrounded by her family and friends. Nancy enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and numerous outdoor activities, baking and attending church. She loved cooking and having cookouts and spending time on the lake. She was a member of the Greenwood Bible Church, Manton.
Nancy is survived by her children, Wanda Jaynes, Tony Oxby, William (Colleen) Oxby, Stacie Oxby, Larry (Ronnie) Bunge Jr, and Martha (Nick) Snyder; 17 grandchildren: six great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Eugene (Margie) Walton; brother-in-law, Richard “Dick‘ Whaley; and sister-in-law, Helen (Ralph) Altwies. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Martha Walton; husbands, Robert Whaley, Elton Oxby Jr and Larry Bunge Sr.; and siblings, Jesse, Junior and Jackie Walton.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Michigan staff, especially Tammy and Dana for the great loving care they gave Nancy.
A celebration of her life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the City Park in Manton.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Greenwood Bible Church, the American Cancer Society, Cherryland Humane Society or the Hospice of Michigan, Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.