Nancy Lena Shoop age 82 of McBain passed away at her home on June 23, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1940 in Cadillac to John and Myrle (Brainerd) Nelson. She married Melvin Shoop on June 26, 1959 in Cadillac and he preceded her in death on January 25, 2000.

Nancy had worked as an LPN at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, Amicare, the Curry House, Belle Oaks and Munson Hospice. She had attended the Cadillac First Covenant Church. She enjoyed crocheting, playing RubiCube and cards, and watching wrestling and sports on TV. She enjoyed her special friends at Kirkland Terrace where she had lived for seven years.

She is survived by five children; Rodney Shoop of Kalamazoo, Teresa Paxton of Lansing, Gregory Shoop of Cadillac, Kevin (Tonia) Shoop of Cadillac, and Kimberlee Baker of McBain. She has 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Nancy has three siblings; Carol Freese of Cadillac, Pauline (Phil) Freese of Cadillac and Jackie Turnblom of McBain and also her special dog, Tigger.

She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter; Sarah Hirding, son-in-law; Bobby G. Baker, and siblings; Judith Nelson, Elmer Falor, Gordie (Shirley) Falor, Helen Duncan, Kate (Richard) Giffels, June Dawson, Beverly Roth, Mike Nelson and Johnathon Nelson.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday at the Cadillac Church of Christ with Rev. Gary Leftwich officiating and burial will take place in the Cherry Grove Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com

Cadillac News

