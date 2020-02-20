CADILLAC — Nancy Louise Root of Cadillac ran into the arms of Jesus on February 18, 2020 and is dancing with the love of her life, Wayne. She was 79.
Nancy was born November 18, 1940 in Cadillac to Raymond and Ernestine Mildred (Lindeman) Rossell, Sr. and they preceded her in passing. On July 3, 1963 in Manton at the First Christian Church she married Wayne D. Root and he preceded her in passing on February 13, 2013.
She attended Hoxeyville and Mesick Schools. Nancy worked at Kickaway, Cadillac Girl Coat and Four Winns in Cadillac. Nancy had a strong work ethic, after retiring she worked part-time cleaning the offices of Dr. Stephen Brown, DDS and Ovi Brinzeiu, DDS.
Nancy enjoyed flowers, birds and having coffee with family and friends. Nancy especially enjoyed going to Big Boy weekly with her special sister, Patty, to visit with family and friends. She loved animals, but her greatest joy was her family. She was affectionately known as a mother hen; always concerned and trying to take care of others. She was a very special aunt to her nieces and nephews. Nancy always had the toys and snacks ready for their visits.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Patricia Otberg, Robert (Audrey) Rossell, all of Cadillac, Mary (Gary) Clough, Sr., Sally (Bill) Junites, all of Boon, Betty Roth, Diana (Dick) Heydenberk, Karla (Chuck) Wright and David (Cindy) Rossell, all of Cadillac; sister-in-law, Charlotte Rossell; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Nancy was preceded in death by a sister, Donna (Jack) Mitchell; brothers, Raymond Rossell, Jr., Terry Rossell, Billy (Connie) Rossell; a brother-in-law, Arden Otberg; and nephews, Steven Junites and Mark Mitchell.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.