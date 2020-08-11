Nancy M. Rubert

WEST BRANCH — Nancy M. Rubert, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in West Branch, MI. She was born on May 5, 1937 in Ypsilanti to Clair and Leona (Krauter) Travis. Nancy lived in West Branch for the past 17 years, formerly of Cadillac. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Rose City and the Red Hat Society. She was active in her church and enjoyed painting, working in her gardens, and bird watching. She also liked spending time at the lake.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Dan) Manning of Posen and Dr. Cynthia (Mark Briggs) Rubert of West Branch; and grandsons, Ben Manning and Sam Briggs. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald; daughter, Jennifer; and siblings, David Travis and Marie Williams.

A graveside service will be held at the Campbell Corners Cemetery in West Branch on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compassionate Care, Compassus Hospice and Villa at West Branch.

Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com

Cadillac News

