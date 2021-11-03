Nancy May Tykwinski of Manton passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 77.
Nancy was born May 15, 1944 to Christopher and Lucille (Richer) Arrington and they preceded her passing. She married Denis Tykwinski on August 25, 1963 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2000.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1962 and worked at Giantway in Cadillac for many years and later FIAMM before retiring. Nancy enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking. She loved spending time outdoors and in her younger years she spent time hunting and fishing. Nancy still appreciated the outdoors and liked taking rides in the country. She was fond of her cat, Sassy, and rooster, Bubba, and always made sure they were well taken care of.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Timothy Tykwinski and Dewayne Tykwinski both of Cadillac; siblings, Jerry Arrington of Cadillac and Barbara Courier of Florida.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by brothers: Eugene, Jack and Gary.
No services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
