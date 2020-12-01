Nancy Ruth Rowe of Manton graduated to Heaven Monday, November 30, 2020 and is celebrating her new life with Jesus Christ her Savior. She was 84.
She was born February 26, 1936 in Muskegon to Charles and Statia Nellie (Sinow) Hamel and they preceded her in death. On June 4, 1955 at the Church of the Brethren in Muskegon she married Everett A. Rowe and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2019.
Nancy and Everett opened Northland Television in downtown Cadillac in 1968 which relocated to its current location and eventually became Northland Trailers.
Nancy and Everett's and home church was Revival Center of Kingsley. Nancy loved to go to church. Whenever the door was open at other churches, they loved to hear the Word of God preached and worship the Lord in praise at camp meetings and revivals. They also praised Jesus at Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac.
Nancy and Everett raised their children and lived in Manton since 1970. They enjoyed time with family camping on weekends and traveling the United States. Their travels brought them to the most Southern tip of the Florida Keys to the most Northern road in Alaska.
She enjoyed vacationing in Canada, camping and tagging along with Everett out West hunting as well as hunting whitetail in the Lower and Upper Peninsula from bow season through the end of rifle season. Nancy enjoyed playing the accordion.
Nancy's greatest joy in life was family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, making sure she was present at any gathering that they had. Birthdays, weekends at the cabin in the Upper Peninsula and family reunions were some of her favorite times. Nancy arranged for the whole family, including the grandchildren to take a trip together to Disney World. She knew how to make people feel special; she sent a card for any occasion and knitted family members an afghan in their favorite color.
She is survived by her children: Sheri (Rocky) Main of St. Helen, Mike Rowe of Cadillac, Kim (David) Hornacek of Kingsley; grandchildren: Chad Carlson, Justin Main, Dakota Main, Montana Main, Jacob (Kylie) Rowe, Tasha (Kyle) Maurer, Natalie (Rylee) Scott; great-grandchildren: Kayle (Brandon) Esch, Chloe Carlson, Rylen Maurer, Wrenlie and Truett Rowe and a sister, Betty Lou (Gary) of Pentwater.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Phyllis Tyler.
Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Private funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Toys for Tots in honor of Nancy's love for children. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
