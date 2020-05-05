BIG RAPIDS — Naomi Elizabeth Breckner-Fillingham, 35, first and foremost, was a loving, dedicated, and fearless mother. She was a cherished daughter, a loyal sister, and a steadfast wife. A woman of true conviction in her faith, who led by example and followed the Lord with everything that she was; a bold and courageous warrior of truth in life and in death. Naomi passed on May 2, 2020 at Butterworth Hospital Emergency Department, due to complications after childbirth.
Born to Joseph and Mary Martin on November 23, 1984 she was brought into the world as a daughter of the Most High Living God. She walked in faith from a young age, being actively involved in the Church’s Worship team, Bible Trivia team, and Youth Group. Homeschooled by her mother through middle school, she graduated from Mesick Consolidated High School at age 17 with honors, where she also received a certificate in cosmetology from Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center. She went on to study to be a nurse through Ferris State University.
While attending Ferris State University she met Alex Breckner and they quickly fell for each other, were married, and started a family. Naomi and Alex gave life to three beautiful children. The eldest Brendan Joseph (thirteen), next Talitha Marie (eleven), and then Shiloh Hannah (six). Alex and Naomi were married for 13 years.
Naomi and her children moved to Big Rapids, Michigan to be with family. She quickly conquered each obstacle that came her way. She was a fiercely loving single mother and provided all of her children’s needs and more in every situation that arose. In this time she found a job that she was infinitely thankful for. This allowed her financial independence and with that that she was able to purchase a home for her children; this accomplishment was a testament to the faithfulness God showed her and her children. Naomi had the heart to help others and she pursued a psychology degree with a minor in crisis counseling from Liberty University. Recently she had joined the lead team of The Awakening Church in Grand Rapids, MI where her heart was fulfilled in being able to minister to “the least of these.‘ She met Michael Fillingham while living in Big Rapids, MI and love sparked for her again and they were married in September 2019. Naomi and Michael gave birth to our precious Havilah Rain (six weeks). Naomi was faithful to bring Havilah Rain into this world, healthy and whole, despite the cost of her life.
Naomi was a creative spirit who loved to sew, cook, craft, and bring new life into this world through gardening. In her spare time, she enjoyed exploring both the outdoors and the world through travel. She had a passion for delving into the knowledge and character of God through His Word and also investigating her family lineage and history. Above all, Naomi Elizabeth Breckner loved to love. She will be missed and cherished from one end of creation to the other.
Naomi is survived by her husband, Michael Fillingham; parents, Joseph and Mary Martin; grandmother, Mary Mehlberg; children, Brendan, Talitha and Shiloh Breckner, and Havilah Fillingham; siblings, Hannah Lamitina (Xavier), Josiah Martin (Erica), and Amos Martin (Victoria) and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Naomi was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Elva Martin, Frank W. Mehlberg Sr.; brother, Caleb Joseph Martin; two unborn children and many other precious relatives.
Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.