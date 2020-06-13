MCBAIN — Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe, age 29, of Marion, loved rap music, was the most loyal person you could have ever met, and was the most honest and loyal friend. Friend or family, she had your back and there wasn't anything she wouldn’t do for the ones she loved. She was the best wife any man could ever ask for. If Tasha said it, she did it. She never backed down and never gave up. She loved her husband and Ryan Beebe very much. She passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Osceola County's Marion Twp.
She was born on September 26, 1990 in Cadillac to John Lee and Teresa Ann (Eichhorn) Ankney. She married Michael Edward Beebe at the residence of Floyd Ankney in Marion. She had obtained her CENA, had worked in home health care and, for a time, at the Subway in McBain. She loved music, cleaning and especially her children.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Edward Beebe of Marion, her children, Shawntay VanBuskirk, Trenton Norris, Sierra VanBuskirk, Sarena Beebe, and Ford Beebe all of Marion, her stepchildren, Maveric Beebe, Mike Beebe, Kailey Beebe all of Charlotte, Brooke Beebe of Big Rapids, Franke Beebe of Marion, and Kenny VanBuskirk of Mount Pleasant. Her father John Ankney of Marion, step-siblings, Crystal Herman of Boon, Travis Lee Randal of Temple, Christopher Randal of Jackson, Calvin Randal of Reed City and half-siblings, Charles Potter II of Leroy, Jeremiah James (Crystal Wright) Ingall of Perry, and Allen Michael Eichhorn of Harrison, Also there are many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives surviving.
She was preceded in death by; her mother, Teresa Ann Eichhorn, stepmother, Thressa Randal, stepdaughter, Jasmine VanBuskirk, and a sister Natalia Huff.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the Marion Baptist Church with Floyd Ankney officiating. Visitation will be at the church from noon until 1:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
