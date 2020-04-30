LUDINGTON — Nathan Kenneth Bowling, passed away on April 17, 2020.
Nathan was the firstborn son of Kenneth and Margaret Bowling, he was preceded in death by His brothers Alvin, Floyd, Archie, Lavern, Rober; and their parents. His surviving sisters, are Arlene Oakley, Rose, Evelyn Klino, and Deborah Bowling. Nathan was preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.
Nathan married Joyce Loraine Lamphere on June 12, 1954 and they had three children, Jeffery, Mark, and Barbara. Jeffery has one son Dustin; Dustin has two children Fiona and Noah; Mark and his wife Darlene have two children Tracy and Nathon; Tracy and Pat have two children Mckenna and Gage; Nathan has one son Austin; Barb has one son Zekariah. They have many very special nephews and nieces.
Nathan was a pattern maker and boat engineer, plus a general handyman for anyone in need. If anyone needed anything Nathan would help if he could. He loved the Lord, loved music and passed that love on to his family. He along with Joy, Helen, Floyd, Gene, and Erma made a record of the hymns they loved to sing. It was not released for sale, but was for personal enjoyment. Resounding Pebbles Studio in Scottville remastered the record which was in very rough condition and burned CDs for the kids. Nathan played the guitar and harmonica at the same time. He often played and sang before the kids went to bed. He loved people, animals and nature. Often, he would take Joy for rides to see deer and whatever critters were out there.
Nathan was ready to go, Joy has been gone twelve years and the last year and a half since he lost his sight had been rough. He loved to chat with the wonderful staff at Oakview Medical Care Facility. He ran into the arms of our Lord and Savior and all of his loved ones, and they are dancing in heaven. Nathan loved aircraft, boats, and lighthouses, he also loved family history and the stories that others told him.
Rest well daddy/grandpa we love you!
No services at this time. Private burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to your local animal shelter, EAA, or Pilot Association near you. Contributions to the family can be made care of Barb Cressy, 506 S. Main St, Scottville, MI 49454.
