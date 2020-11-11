MANTON — Neal Ervin Bennett, 89, of Manton passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Alma, MI. He was born June 2, 1931, in Owosso, MI to Clifford and Nettie (Bass) Bennett. He was raised in a variety of cities within Michigan before settling in Manton and was one of five brothers and sisters. Neal was a life long member of the Masons, Korean War Veteran, and was very active in the Manton Military Museum of which he was a past curator.
Neal was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary of almost 60 years of marriage, of Manton, MI. He is survived by his children, Robert (Rhonda) Bennett, Dr. William Bennett, Janice (Lisle) Pickford; six dearly loved grandchildren, Jenna (Kirk), Michelle (Chris), Amanda (Philip), Sara (Abram), Laura (Brandon), and Curtis; three great-grandsons, Benjamin, Heath, Joseph and one great-granddaughter Alexandria; sister, Connie (Al) Crouse; brother, Robert (Denise) Bennett; sisters-in-law, Patt Bennett, Lois (Don) Crouse, Ruth (Melvin) Powell; brothers-in-law, John (Roseanne) Muche, Chuck (Dora May) Anspaugh, Ted Anspaugh and by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dalton Bennett; sister, Marceline Young; and brothers-in-law, James Muche, Hugh Young; and sister-in-law, Carol Anspaugh.
There will be no visitation or luncheon due to the coronavirus. With state limitations on occupancy, there will be a private immediate family only funeral service held on Friday, November 13 at 2:00pm which will be streamed online for remote attendance. Streaming details can be found at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
Immediately following the funeral service at approximately 3:30pm, there will be an interment service at Fairview Cemetery for the extended family and friends which will also be streamed online for remote attendance (depending on cellular quality). Masks and social distancing are requested. Officiating at the interment service will be Pastor Andy Bratton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Manton Military Museum Building Fund. Please make checks payable to Robert Bennett which will be forwarded onto the museum and mail to the attention of Robert Bennett at 7823 Abby Lane SE, Caledonia MI 49316. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
