Neil Leroy Anderson, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 94.
Neil was born on October 11, 1926, in Ludington, Michigan to Hans and Mable (Lyons) Anderson. Neil was married to the former Viola Louise Heuer on January 4, 1947, in Free Soil; they celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. Neil had proudly served overseas with the United States Marine Corp in both WWII and Korea. As a Staff Sergeant, Neil, participated in the Pacific and Korean theaters with machine gun crews, and heavy antiaircraft artillery. Neil made his living working at Wolverine Power retiring with over 35 years with the company. In retirement he became active in antiquing and refinishing furniture. He was a member of American Legion in Cadillac and enjoyed visiting with many friends there.
Neil is survived by his loving family; his children, Jack (Sherry) Anderson of Grand Blanc, MI, Pat (Ray) Marchand of Sault Sainte Marie, Canada, Barbara Edwards of Boyne Falls, and, Dick (Connie) Anderson of Reed City; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyl Grund and Marge (Andy) Knudsen; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Viola; brothers, Frank, Ray, Earl, and Carl; and one sister, Arlene.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and memorial services may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cadillac American Legion Post, 422 N. Mitchell Street Cadillac, Michigan 49601, or simply do some kind deed for someone else. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
