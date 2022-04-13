Neil Thomas Curtis, native of Cadillac passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Green Acres Retirement Living home. He was 93.
Neil was born on October 2, 1928, in Cadillac, Michigan to Harry and C. Elizabeth (Barry) Curtis. Neil was a 1947 graduate of Cadillac High School. He attended UofM and Central Michigan University earning his teaching degree before receiving his Master's from MSU. He entered into marriage to the former Geraldine Marie Larson, on March 24th, 1951 at the Rectory for St. Ann's in Cadillac. Neil proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War.
Neil was a member of the National Education Association, the Elk's Lodge, AMVETS, Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, Michigan Education Association, and the St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. He made his career teaching, starting in Cadillac from 1953 through 1960 eventually moving to Grosse Pointe until retirement in 1986. Following retirement he continued on as a substitute, a instructor at Kirtland Community College, as well as taught adult education at Pine River and McBain. Neil could also be found coaching football, skiing, and serving as a counselor over the years.
Neil is survived by his loving daughters, Carol Bahorski, Colleen (John) Curtis Bodnar; Christine Dobias; and Connie (Karl) Kurtz; grandchildren, Michael (Kathy) Morin, Timothy (Sara) Bahorski, Megan (Jeff) Cynar, Carly (Jake) McCall, and Evan Kurtz; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Gerrie" Curtis; his parents; his brother, Rex Curtis; and a son-in-law, Gary Dobias.
A memorial Mass will be at the St. Ann Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski. His urn will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the St. Ann Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
