Nelda (Michael) DeBoer

CADILLAC — Nelda (Michael) DeBoer, age 73, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Hudsonville.

 Nelda worked as an LPN at Resthaven Care Center. She took great pride in her family and loved to spend time with her friends. She attended First Christian Church in Cadillac, Michigan.

  She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; and her parents Glenn and Ruth Michael. Nelda is survived by her children, Michael (Amy) DeBoer, Matthew DeBoer, Lynelle (Steward) Voght; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Darlene (Dean) Merritt; sister-in-law, Nancy (Rob) Smith; many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.

 A celebration of Nelda’s life will take place at a later date. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Spina Bifida Association. 

Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the DeBoer family. 

