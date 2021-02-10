Nella Bode, age 90 of Cadillac, passed away at her home on February 8, 2021. She was born in Byron Center on March 31, 1930 to Andrew and Agnes (DeHaan) VanderLugt. She married Alfred Bode on Oct. 26, 1949 in Cutlerville and he preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2018.
Nella had graduated with her son, Duane, from Cadillac High School in 1984. She had worked for many years in the OB Department at Cadillac Mercy Hospital as a nurse's aide and at Kirtland Terrace for 25 years. She was a farmer's wife and worked along side her husband on the farm and was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening, spending winters in Florida, and loved her grandchildren. She had a gift of hospitality and enjoyed doing things for people. She was a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church and had taught Friendship Bible Classes.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Dennis) Iler of Niles, Donald (Sandra) Bode of Cadillac, Karen (Darryl) Petterson of Cadillac, Lavonne (Stan) Miller of Elida, Ohio, Denise (Samuel) Yonkman of McBain, and Duane (Kimberly Jordan) Bode of Cadillac. She has 22 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Surviving in-laws are, Marilyn VanderLugt of Cary, North Carolina, Al DeBoer of Lake City, and Eleanor (Kerwin) Karsten of McBain.
She was preceded in death by a son, David John Bode, grandchild, Lauren Warner, siblings, Lenard (Hermina) VanderLugt, Anthony VanderLugt, Ida (Abraham) DeJong, Don (Arlene) Sheffield, in-laws, Henrietta Bode, Alberta (Lawrence) Brunink, Esther (Ren) DeRuiter, Evelyn (Jake) Oudman, Louise (Harm) Lindemulder, Nora Mae (Pete) Kuipers, and Doris DeBoer.
Private family church services will be held at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the After 26 Depot (after26project.org) or the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
