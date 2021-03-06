Nellie Kathern Rogers of Cadillac passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was 87.

Nellie was born July 16, 1933 in Jennings, Michigan to Ralph and Dora Margaret (Allison) Kitchen and they preceded her in death. On January 24, 1959 in Cadillac she married Eugene E. Rogers and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2009.

She worked at Michigan Bell and retired from AT&T. Nellie loved to bake and shared her baked good with everyone she could. She attended the Bristol Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Nellie is survived by her daughter, Kathy Rogers (Jeff) of Cadillac; step-daughter, Jacklyn Manley of Illinois; grandchildren, Lacey (Bradley) Friess and Miranda Hamilton (Kris) all of Cadillac; several step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Hunt and a brother, Richard (Adeline) Kitchen both of Lake City.

Private services will be held and burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.