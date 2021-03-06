Nellie Kathern Rogers of Cadillac passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was 87.
Nellie was born July 16, 1933 in Jennings, Michigan to Ralph and Dora Margaret (Allison) Kitchen and they preceded her in death. On January 24, 1959 in Cadillac she married Eugene E. Rogers and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2009.
She worked at Michigan Bell and retired from AT&T. Nellie loved to bake and shared her baked good with everyone she could. She attended the Bristol Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Kathy Rogers (Jeff) of Cadillac; step-daughter, Jacklyn Manley of Illinois; grandchildren, Lacey (Bradley) Friess and Miranda Hamilton (Kris) all of Cadillac; several step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Hunt and a brother, Richard (Adeline) Kitchen both of Lake City.
Private services will be held and burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
