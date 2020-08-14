LUTHER — Nels Terrence Johnson, age 67 of Luther Michigan passed away August 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and beloved dogs Ellie and Doodles.
He was born August 27, 1952 in Cadillac, Michigan to Sigfred and Joyous (Sellers) Johnson and married his beautiful wife Ginny (Kuflik) Johnson in 1975. He graduated from Pine River Area High
School in 1970 and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Community Education from Central Michigan University, where he met his wife Ginny. He had his builders license and was self-employed and owned and operated Systems Plus for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his snowmobiles and motorcycles and loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed time with family and friends, his property, camp, vacations out west with his wife and family, country music and a good buffet. He had a huge heart and was a beloved member of the Luther community.
He has joined as a wife, Ginny; parents, Sigfred and Joyous; and brother, Jeff in heaven and is survived by his son, Josh (Jenni) Johnson; daughter, Kitsie (Chris) Kennard; grandchildren, Tatum and Tanner, Maddy and Ivy; brother, Sigfred (Barb) Johnson; and sister, JoyBeth (Jim) Hicks.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson “Someday Ranch‘ 7173 E. 9 Mile Rd., Luther.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Edgetts Wesleyan Church, 3446 Raymond Rd., Luther, Michigan.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your local animal shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.