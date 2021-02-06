Neoma Jean Grahek, age 85, passed away January 13, 2021.
She was born October 27, 1935 in Grand Rapids, MI to Clara and Homer Tribbey. Her family later moved to Cadillac, MI where she graduated Cadillac High School in 1953. While attending high school, Neoma met her future husband and settled in Mason, MI where she raised 3 children. She retired from a long career with Dart Container Corp in Mason, MI where she enjoyed close relationships with many friends. Neoma loved her children and would do anything she could to support them. She always thought of the other person, before she thought of herself.
Throughout the years, she would travel to California to spend extended time with her son and grandchildren. As travel became more difficult, she was blessed with a fifth grandchild who would visit her weekly at her home in Mason, MI.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Beaudoin of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; sons: David Grahek, (Kricy Grahek) of Lansing, MI and Timothy Grahek, (Tasha Grahek) of Bakersfield, CA; grandchildren: Deborah Beason, Bradley Grahek, Mason Grahek, Brooklyn Grahek, Luke Grahek; and great-grandchild, Samantha Jean Beason.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
