Nicholas (Frank) Franklin Haubry

Nicholas Franklin (Frank) Haubry, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1937 in Phoenix, Arizona to Nicholas and Virginia (Vaught) Haubry. Frank was a member of Encounter Life Ministries Church in Nashville and was blessed with many friends and family members. He was a graduate of Purdue University with a BS in Forestry and Wildlife Management, a military police graduate, as well as a graduate of the Great Lakes Navy Service Command School for Instructors.
Frank entered the U.S. Forest Service in 1962 with 31-year career serving as a federal ranger on national forests in Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan. While serving as a ranger on the Hoosier National Forest in Indiana, he was recognized for assisting in the reestablishment of wild turkeys in Indiana by the Wild Turkey Federation. In addition, he spent many years leading crews fighting large fires across the U.S. After retirement from the U. S. Forest Service, he worked 26 years for Amos-Hill Quality Veneer Company in Edinburg, IN, as a buyer of hardwood veneer logs in Indiana and adjacent states.
In June 1959, he married Jackie Jo Fendley who preceded him in death in 1975. He is survived by their four children: Dawn Otte (Jon) of Brownsburg, IN; Tim Haubry of Vallonia, IN; Rob Haubry (Vivian) of Brownstown, IN and Mark Haubry (Tamara) of Carmel, IN; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Frank married Eva Marlene Threlkeld on June 25, 1982, and is survived by his wife, Eva and 3 stepchildren: Julie Smith (Kameron) of Cadillac, Michigan; Brad Threlkeld of Hamilton, Ohio and Brian Threlkeld (Liz) of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as 5 step grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters: Carolee Stewart, Debbie Hitchens and Bekie Haubry.
Services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 and Saturday, August 12. 2023 at New Life Community Church (1450 SR 135 N, Nashville, IN 47448). The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 on Friday and again on Saturday from 11:00-12:00 with the funeral at 12:00. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Brownstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Frank's name be given to Do Something (dosomething.org) or Destiny Rescue (destinyrescue.org)
Indiana Memorial Trafalgar Chapel is honored to be serving the Haubry family.
