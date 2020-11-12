Nicholas J. Pane, age 80, of Lake City, went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020 at the Curry House Senior Living in Cadillac.
Nicholas was born August 15, 1940 in Detroit to Nicholas and Blanche (Russel) Pane.
He was united in marriage to Susan M. Miller on December 5, 1987 in Cadillac.
Nick was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a private pilot's license and loved the out of doors and animals.
Nick was a Livonia police office and retired after 20 years of service on the force and was a very patriotic person. He was a member of the Lake City Eagles Lodge, the Lake City American Legion Post 300 and a life member of the NRA.
Nick is survived by his wife, Susan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Sylvia and Dorothy.
Burial will take place in the Crestview Cemetery in Roscommon County.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee Humane Society.
Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City is serving the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
