Nick Palicki of Foley, AL, born April 8, 1942, passed on September 23, 2022.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather (Papa) and great-grandpa has sadly left us.
After spending 10 Winters in Alabama, Nick and his wife permanently moved four years ago from Mesick, MI to Alabama.
Nicks family were his pride and joy.
Fishing and his boat, Sunny Boy, were special to him. Many miles of travel on his Harley motorcycle with friends kept him happy.
While visiting with family in Michigan, he became ill and passed in eight short weeks.
Nick has been cremated and there will be no services.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue; daughters Tracy (John ) Lenzini of Monticello, IN and Tina (Ron) Drzewiecki of Lake Ann, MI; five grandchildren: Nicki Leigh, Neasha and Eric Kelp, Lydia and Adam Drzewiecki; and several greats.
