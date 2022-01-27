Nickolas Steven Martin, 36, of Cadillac and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 21, 2022 while at home.
Nick was born on September 17, 1985, in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up in Grand Rapids before eventually making his way to Cadillac where he started his family. Nickolas entered into marriage to the former Shelly Hyzer on February 29, 2008 in Cadillac. The couple welcomed two amazing children into their lives as Nick began a career in trucking. He spent many years on the road and more recently began working with Salisbury Trucking.
Nick loved his family and was a dedicated family man. He enjoyed every opportunity to be with his wife and children creating memories. He had a passion for motorcycles and in free time could be found out on a ride or tinkering on his bike. He will be deeply missed and remembered by many.
Nick is survived by his wife, Shelly Martin of Cadillac; their children, Aubree "Bee" and Emma; his mother, Marsha Cable; in-laws, Sharon Hyzer and Mark (Carol) Hyzer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father, John Cable.
Memorial services remembering Nick will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 5:00. In honor of Nick formal attire is not required and the family requests that those in attendance come as you are in casual dress. Visitation for friends and family will be held two hours prior from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Shelly Martin.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.