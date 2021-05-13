Nicole Louise Hill, formerly of Cadillac passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, surrounded by family at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo; due to complications of covid-19. She was only 42 years of age.
Nicole was born on November 27, 1978, in Cadillac, Michigan to Edward P. and Sherry S. (Olney) Seeley. Being a native of Cadillac, Nicole was a member of the1997 graduating class of Cadillac High School. During her time at school she stayed active and participated in band, track, and basketball. Nicole had recently found a passion for cooking and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. She was an avid MSU fan, much to the rest of the family's dismay, and she liked to spend time outdoors. But most of all and without a doubt the love of her life and her best friend was her son Rieyker. Her love for him was evident every day, in every moment, and she cherished the time she had with her rambunctious little guy.
Nicole's memory will live on through her loving family; her son, Rieyker Hill and his father Jody of Kalamazoo; her parents, Ed and Sherry Seeley of Cadillac; her one brother, Paul E. Seeley of Cadillac; her beloved niece, Joslyn; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws; as well as other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Jona Seeley; along with grandparents, Joan and Buck Wing and Peg and Ed Seeley
Private family services will be held and in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Ed and Sherry Seeley, to benefit Rieyker's education in the future. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
