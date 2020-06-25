LAKE CITY — Nicolle Marie Bridson, age 41 of Lake City, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home with her mother.
Nicolle was born March 28, 1979 in Cadillac to Lan Bridson and Pamela Breeding. She graduated from Manton Consolidated Schools in 1998. Also from Northwestern Michigan College with an associate's degree in Vocal Performance, a bachelor's degree in Dental Assistance and she was almost finished with her bachelor's degree in X-ray Technology. She was employed at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and was a member of the First Christian Church in Manton.
Nicolle’s joys in life were her family and friends. She was always up for an adventure in life with the smile she always had on her face and a giggle to follow. She loved all children and animals. Music, reading, schooling and church were her passions in life.
Nicolle is survived by her father, Lan (Shelby) Bridson; mother, Pamela Breeding; brother, Clint (Jodi) Bridson; and nephew Cash Bridson, who she loved like a son. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Kathleen Bridson, Rosalee Breeding; and uncles, Jim Bridson and Ronnie Breeding.
Nicolle will be laid to rest with her grandparents in the Walton Cemetery.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 213 S. Michigan Ave., Manton, MI 49663. Please come and share your memories of Nicolle.
Contributions may be directed to the First Christian Church or to the family.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online by visiting www.Young-Holdship.com.
