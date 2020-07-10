LAKE CITY— Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the Celebration of Life for Nicolle Bridson has been canceled for July 18, 2020. There will be a private graveside service. The family is very thankful and truly appreciates all the support through the love and prayers they have received.
Contributions may be directed to the First Christian Church or to the family.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.