Norma Jean Heglin, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 89.
Norma was born on April 5, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio to Norman and Virginia (Trego) Reiff. She grew up and attended school in Ohio and was a graduate of Lakewood High School near Cleveland. Norma then began a career in nursing, as a young lady, working as a candy striper at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Decades later, after raising four children as a single mother, finishing her degree with St. Clair County Community College, and a few other odd jobs, she became a registered nurse. Norma continued her passion of caring for others working as a nurse for in-home care and the former Lakeview Lutheran Manor. She could often be found volunteering, working a crossword puzzle, collecting old movies or invested in a good book. And from her earlier influential years in the Detroit area she became a Lions and Red Wings fan, and enjoyed cheering them on and re-capping games. Norma was a faithful and active part of her church and church community, and attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac for a number of years. She will be deeply missed by many.
Norma is survived by her loving family; her daughter, Nedra (Steve) Neumann of Big Rapids, MI; her three sons, Eric (Rita) Heglin of Midland, Ed (Jennifer) Heglin of Kingsley, and Craig (Melissa) Heglin of Milan; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, George "Russell" Reiff, and her parents.
Memorial services, due to the current pandemic would be by invitation, and will take place next Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Those wishing to attend may contact to church, and are asked for the health and well being of others to wear a mask. Her urn will be laid to rest alongside her family at Lakewood Park Cemetery in Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary's Episcopal Church.
