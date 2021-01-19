Norma Irene Beckelic-Wheeler

Norma Irene (Bowling) Beckelic-Wheeler, age 99 of Mesick, passed away on January 15, 2021 surrounded by her family
She was born in Cadillac, MI on January 8th 1922 to Frank & Edna (Christofferson) Bowling. She married Gerald E. Beckelic on February 25th 1941, who preceded her in death on March 5, 1973. Norma married Roy Wheeler on October 8, 1977.
Norma was a bus-driver at Mesick Consolidated Schools until her retirement in 1986. After her retirement, Norma & Roy enjoyed traveling & camping throughout the country, including spending many winters in Florida. She enjoyed walking, crafting, knitting, ceramics, fabrics, upholstery, & sewing. She loved spending time with her family, including hosting the annual Family Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve dinner for many years.
Norma is survived by her husband Roy Wheeler of Mesick, children Judy Bulock, Jerry Bulock, Geraldine Corder, Rosie Beckelic, Paul (Trina) Beckelic, Daniel (Nancy) Beckelic; her step-children Pam (Gary) Murphy, Leon Wheeler; 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, & 11 Great-Great-Grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Agnes Hilliard, Kenneth Bowling, Russell Bowling, Gladys Riehl, Earl Bowling, Emery Bowling, & Les Bowling; her sons Jeffrey & Terry Beckelic, son-in-law Gerald Corder, Grandson Tyrus Bulock, Granddaughter Kathy Beckelic, & Grandson-In-Law Adam Hagstrom.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritas of Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritas of Cadillac.
