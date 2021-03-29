Norma Jean Bergey

Norma "Polly" J. Bergey nee Pelch age 81 of Chase, MI passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Polly was born the daughter of Orval and Neva (Line) Pelch on January 15, 1940 in Evart. She was united in marriage to Theron L. Bergey on September 15, 1956 in Evart at the First Baptist Church. Polly worked at various places in her lifetime. Her passion in life has been centered on taking care of her family and loved ones. A wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother she also loved animals and her fur babies Lilly and Sissy. She is famously known as the Scrubby Queen.
Polly is survived by her husband Theron; children Alan Bergey of Reed City, MI, Cheral (Russell) Williams of Negaunee, MI, Laurie Faris of Chase, MI, Glenda (Dan) Somervell of Wayne, MI, Brian (Dan Neeley) Bergey of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren: Jennifer Faris, Jason Bergey, Kristi Lamar, Jamie Williams, Jackie Arias, Ryan Williams, Theresa Schaar, Mackenzie Bergey, and Payton Bergey; seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters: Nancy (Hector) Couture, Noreen (Danny) Gerhart; half-sisters: Vicki (Gene) Vincent and Orlene Lodholtz; and sister in law Carole Pelch.
Polly is predeceased by her father Orval and Ethel Pelch; her mother Neva and Dewey Gerhart; brother Norman (Carole) Pelch; son in law John Faris; an infant brother Richard Pelch; and Mother and Father in law William and Hazel Bergey.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Church of the Firstborn in Reed City with committal services and burial at the Chase Township Cemetery following. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:00 P.M. at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.