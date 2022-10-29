Norma Jean Faunce of Cadillac passed away, Friday, October 28, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 88.

Norma was born September 25, 1934 in Topeka, Kansas to Willis Alan and Rose Ruth (Smith) Mecord and they preceded her in death. On May 24, 1958 in East Lansing, she married Robert J. "Bob" Faunce and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2017.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac. Before moving north she worked at Bell Telephone creating lasting friendships with her co-workers. Norma also was the 4H Director for Wexford County, worked as a paraprofessional at the vocational center and worked at BJ's True Value. She was known for Norma's Bridal and Formal Wear that she owned and operated for many years.

Norma was also known for her feisty personality and strong will, keeping everyone who loved her on their toes. She tenaciously advocated for what she thought was right and was an unwavering champion for the underdog. With that tenacity Norma served as the Area 32 Special Olympics Director and volunteered with March of Dimes.

She is survived by daughters, Cindy Miller of Chandler, Arizona and Beth (John) Wallin of Cadillac; daughter-in-law, Dawn Whaley of Cadillac; grandchildren: Angie (John), Tina (Chase) , Kim (Todd); great-grandchildren: Camden, Keanan, Avery, Emmett, Harper and Noah; special niece and nephew, Mike (Brenda) Mecord, Kathy (Gary) Barnett and many in-laws and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Norma was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Faunce in 2009 and Robert Faunce II in 2021 and her brother, Merle "Bud" Mecord

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 5, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac with Pastor Mike Horlocker officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM t Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Norma's final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be made to Area 32 Special Olympics. An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

