Norma K. Johnson of Cadillac passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 91.
Norma was born on December 30, 1929 in LeRoy, Michigan the 6th child born to John & Esther (Haycock) Frisk.
Norma grew up in LeRoy and attended LeRoy Schools and graduated from Tustin High School in 1948. She married Gustaf O. Johnson on August 10, 1948 in Tustin and he preceded her in death in 1965.
In her prime she enjoyed bowling on various leagues. She had a green thumb for flowers and plants and enjoyed crafts and bingo. Norma worked at Goulds Rexall Drug Store, Kickaway Garment Company and retired from Cadillac State Bank. She attended Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin and Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac.
Survivors include her many nieces and nephews. Norma was the longest living member of family and was preceded in death by her siblings: Marjorie (Russell) Pegg, Geraldine (Lawerence) Peate, Evelyn (James) Barr, Doris (Joseph) Finnerty, Marian (Merle) Fenton, Jacqueline (Harry) Prieskorn, John (Joan) Frisk, and Bonnie (Clayton) Fauble.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Burial will be at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
