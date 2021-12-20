Norma L. Stojic Norma L. Stojic, Cadillac - age 78, of Cadillac, passed away December 18, 2021. The full obituary will appear on December 21, 2021.
|
Latest News
- Brewing a growing business
- Area wrestling teams take part in tournaments
- New sports memorabilia store offers unique opportunity for customers
- Marion woman can't stop saying 'thank you' after receiving new refrigerator
- $10K worth of 'Our Town' gift vouchers to be sold beginning Tuesday in Cadillac
- Spectrum Health announces top baby names of 2021
- ‘Head of the Class’: HBO Max Cancels Sitcom Reboot After One Season
- Port Huron acquiring gaming trailer to engage students
Most Popular
Articles
- Reed City Fire Department, Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Office mourning the loss of Shawn Brimmer
- Lake County Sheriff's Office respond to fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash
- School closings for Wednesday, Dec. 15
- Paige Renai Welliver
- Three of four members of Manton family out of hospital after crash; one teen still in critical condition
- Charles Robert Kelley
- Ruth Anne Van Natter
- School closings for Friday, Dec. 17
- Cadillac High School student could face charge for written threat against school
- Thomas Anthony Discher
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.