Norma Lee Law, age 83 of Cadillac, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Norma was born on May 26, 1938 in Pontiac, MI to William and Evelyn (Smith) Hewitt. On January 25, 1964 she married Lloyd Law.

Norma spent her years as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to read, quilt, doing puzzles, and being with her family. She was a big McBain Rambler fan and she never missed a sporting or school event for her 4 grandchildren.

Norma is survived by her children; Kathryn (Dennis) Brandt of Falmouth, Cynthia Sieland of McBain, and David Law of Detroit, grandchildren; Travis (Madison) Brandt of Lake City, Jessica Brandt (Doug Bode) of Marion, Cole Sieland of McBain, and Gavin Sieland of McBain, siblings; Earl Hewitt of Waterford, in-laws; Mary Harrison of Kalamazoo, Melvin Law of Tampa, FL, and Judy Surprenant of Sterling Heights, and many nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; William and Evelyn Hewitt, husband; Lloyd Law.

A memorial service for Norma will be scheduled for a later time. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery of McBain. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be directed to Munson Hospice. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.