Norma Lee Law, age 83 of Cadillac, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Norma was born on May 26, 1938 in Pontiac, MI to William and Evelyn (Smith) Hewitt. On January 25, 1964 she married Lloyd Law.
Norma spent her years as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to read, quilt, doing puzzles, and being with her family. She was a big McBain Rambler fan and she never missed a sporting or school event for her 4 grandchildren.
Norma is survived by her children; Kathryn (Dennis) Brandt of Falmouth, Cynthia Sieland of McBain, and David Law of Detroit, grandchildren; Travis (Madison) Brandt of Lake City, Jessica Brandt (Doug Bode) of Marion, Cole Sieland of McBain, and Gavin Sieland of McBain, siblings; Earl Hewitt of Waterford, in-laws; Mary Harrison of Kalamazoo, Melvin Law of Tampa, FL, and Judy Surprenant of Sterling Heights, and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; William and Evelyn Hewitt, husband; Lloyd Law.
A memorial service for Norma will be scheduled for a later time. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery of McBain. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be directed to Munson Hospice. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
