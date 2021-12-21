Norma Lou Stojic, of Cadillac, was called home to Jesus unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was 78.
Norma was born on December 9, 1943, in Cadillac, Michigan to Norman and Wilma (Kern) Truax. She entered into marriage with Karl Stojic, in February of 1973 at the Salvation Army in Cadillac.
Norma worked at Mitchell Bentley Corporation for a number of years. She became a stay at home mom after her first daughter was born; doting on her and then her younger sister. Norma loved her family but most of all she loved her grandchildren. They were her everything and she was their everything. In addition to her grandkids, Norma, also enjoyed taking long drives with her husband, Karl, being sure to grab a burger and fries at Burger King on the way home. She then could enjoy her meal in her chair at home with her best cat, Maggie. She also loved the Detroit Tigers, especially Magglio Ordonez, and she we never missed a game. She could also be found out and about on her scooter, "Jo-Jo".
Norma was very active, and gave of her time and energy volunteering at the Salvation Army. She was a child of God and loved her Jesus. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and is resting in his arms.
Norma is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Karl Stojic of Cadillac; her daughters, Jennifer (Wayne) Moffit of Manton and Robin Stojic of Cadillac; grandchildren, Tori, Tyler, Teagin, Patience, Reiley, and Darby; her sister, Phyllis Brainerd of Cadillac; brothers, Larry (Peg) Truax of Cadillac, Richard (Angela) Truax of Cadillac, and Harman Truax of Falmouth; sister-in-law, Anka Burns of Eagle, MI; brothers-in-law, George (Connie) Stojic of East Lansing, Steve (Amanda) Stojic of Chicago; and Dan (Michelle) Stojic of Deltona, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Mike and Josephine Stojic; sister, Carol; sister-in-law, Brenda Truax; and brother-in-law, Roy Brainerd.
Memorial services will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Moorestown Cemetery in Lake City at a later date in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wonderland Humane Society or the Salvation Army.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
