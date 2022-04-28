Norma Vander Vlucht, age 81, born June 17, 1940, passed away on April 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Vander Vlucht and her parents John and Janet Stahl.
She left behind her daughter Kim Winston (husband Steve Winston); son Terry Vander Vlucht (wife Karen Vander Vlucht); four grandchildren: Chelsea Zemelka, Madison Vander Vlucht, Meagan Huddleston, Tiffany Winston; one great-great-granddaughter Anabella Winston Bowling; four brothers: Richard, Donald, Kerwin, Kenneth Stahl and many nieces and nephews.
She took great pride in the many accomplishments of each one of her family members.
Norma was born in McBain. After high school, she met Louis Vander Vlucht and they were married on November 3, 1962. Norma held a variety of positions over the years, all of which she was able to mentor and teach many people. She was a positive and encouraging presence in the lives of people who needed the support.
