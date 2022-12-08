Norma Vera Steinhaus, age 80 of Reed City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 with family by her side.
She was born to Milton and Betty (Mager) Steinhaus on April 26, 1942 in LeRoy, Michigan. Norma lived her entire life in the Ashton/Reed City Area. She spent the past 22 years living at the Meadowview Apartments in Reed City where she made many friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards (especially Hearts), visiting friends, and going to church. Norma always had a big smile and a contagious laugh. She loved to be joked around with and she loved helping and giving to others.
She is survived by a sister Karen (Lance) Cornelius of Reed City; a brother-in-law Richard Gamble of Reed City; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Betty Steinhaus; her siblings Raymond (Stella) Steinhaus, Ruth Gamble, Joyce (Bruce) McDonald; niece Debbie Strandell; and great nephew Derrick Thomas Gamble.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with Reverend Ray Griffee officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:00 P.M. Burial will take place Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
