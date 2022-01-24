Norma Wake Smeins, age 90, passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior on Friday, January 21,2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. Norma was born to Alfred and Norma (Wake) Tennant on January 26, 1931, in New Philadelphia, Ohio.
The family moved from Ohio to the Chicago area before eventually settling on a farm in the Springport and Onondaga, Michigan area. Norma graduated from Springport High School with high honors in 1949. She went to Michigan State when it was still Michigan State College. She worked 2 to 3 jobs at a time to put herself through college and was on the Dean's list. Norma received her Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in teaching. She was very proud to have gone to MSU and bled green and white.
Norma taught school for over 20 years teaching at Springport and Leslie Public Schools and at Everett and Driver Elementary in Lansing. She taught second and third grades.
On August 4, 1967, Norma married Harold Smeins in New Philadelphia, Ohio. They lived in the Leslie area for 35 years before moving to Marion to be near family.
Norma loved to cook, bake, do gardening, sew and read. She also loved to write letters and send cards. She had beautiful penmanship. Her church and faith were also very important to her.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Johnson of Marion and two grandsons, Mark (Lita) Johnson and James Johnson both of Lansing. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Susan (Ron) Jakubas of Jackson, Rose Tennant of Eaton Rapids, and Gloria Smein of South Dakota. There are many special nieces, nephew, and cousins also surviving.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold on June 29, 2021, her parents, brothers, Richard and Ernest, son-in-law, George Johnson and several in-laws.
No services are planned now, but a memorial service and graveside service will be held in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
The family sends a heartfelt thank you to Autumnwood of McBain for taking such good care of Norma. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Fun Fund at Autumnwood of McBain.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
