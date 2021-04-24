NormaLea McKown

NormaLea Fraley McKown passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac, Michigan.
NormaLea ("Lea") was born to George W. Fraley and Thelma Winningham Fraley on February 24, 1928 in Evanston, Illinois. Lea lived in various Chicago suburbs including Crystal Lake and Arlington Heights. She also lived in St. Augustine, Florida for a period of time.
Lea was involved in debate and theater during high school. After various clerical jobs and modeling, she became a stewardess for American Airlines, during a time when many famous people and celebrities flew the public airways.
She entertained her family and friends over the years with exciting, hysterical, and daring stories of flying in the early 1950s. Lea received many commendations for her excellent service to passengers and courageous acts during emergency landings. She met the love of her life, Edward O'Neil McKown, Jr. who was a Captain for American Airlines. Lea and Ed married in 1952 and made a home in Dallas, Texas. After the birth of their first child, Karyl (Stoutenburg), they moved to Bellwood, Illinois, and later settled in Arlington Heights, Illinois, having a second child, Edward (Ted) O'Neil McKown, III.
Lea was involved in the community and church. She was a long-time member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church, teaching Sunday school and working in the "Next to New" clothing shop. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Arlington Heights, a bowling team, bridge league, book club and an active volunteer in political campaigns.
She was a fabulous cook, hostess and seamstress, making most of her own clothes and clothing for her children. Her amazing sense of style was always accompanied by her hot coral lipstick (Revlon #712), rouged cheeks and iconic hats.
After the death of her husband, Edward, she moved to Cadillac, Michigan. She enjoyed being a member of Cadillac Woman's Club, a bridge league and St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Cadillac.
Lea kept busy sewing, knitting and needle pointing gifts for her children, grandchildren and others who were important to her. She was an avid reader, always up on current events and was a whiz in US and world history. Those who knew her optimistic personality enjoyed her funny stories, jokes, and viewpoints on life.
Lea made lasting friendships from childhood, during her stewardess years and from all of her activities. She always kept up with writing letters and generously giving gifts.
Lea is survived by her sister Karyl (Tom) Dean; daughter Karyl (David) Stoutenburg of Cadillac; son Edward O'Neil (Ted and Nancy) McKown III of Plano, Texas; grandchildren Jay Stoutenburg of Chicago, Lea Stoutenburg of southeastern Michigan, Edward O'Neil (Neil and Erin) McKown IV of Buda, Texas and Leslie McKown of Plano, Texas; great-grandchild, Edward O'Neil (Eli) McKown V of Buda, Texas; and a number of nieces, nephews along with their children.
Lea was preceded in death by her husband, Edward O. McKown, Jr.; sister, Rita (Joe) Phelps; nephews, Stephen and Brian Phelps; and niece, Cory Dean.
Her view on the end of life on earth is a quote by author, Hunter S. Thompson — Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow, what a ride!"
A memorial service is scheduled Saturday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Cadillac, Michigan. Due to COVID restrictions, in-person attendance is limited to invitation only. Contact the rector at rector.cmec@gmail.com or 231-775-9641 for more information. The service can be watched online by going to www.stmaryscadillac.org. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 815 Lincoln St., Cadillac, MI 49601
