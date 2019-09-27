MANTON — Norman C. Brown of Manton passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at his home. He was 90.
Norm was born May 27, 1929 in Johannesburg, Michigan, to Thaddeus and Edna (Fails) Brown and they preceded him in death. On November 7, 1975 he married the former Lorraine M. Gains and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2011.
Mr. Brown was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. He has lived in this area for more than 50 years. Norm worked from the United States Postal Service and Hoffert Tree Company before retiring. He loved to be outside and was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children: Mae Waldron of Mount Morris, Michigan, Norman (Diana) Brown Jr. of Clio, Patrick Brown of Flint, Joyce Ann (Fred) Hand of Florida, Allan Brown, Geri Brown, both of Flint, Norma (Danny) Lewis of Manton, Barb Freeman of Grawn, Robert Boyle of McBain, Ronald (Dorothy) Boyle of Traverse City, Janet (Chet) Bigelow of Manton, Diane (Paul) Barker of Grand Junction, Michigan, Edwin (Colleen) Tharp, Pamela (Paul) Holmes, all of Cadillac; 56 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Hazel (Charlie) Thomas, Gladys Spigelmyer, Dorothy (Russ) Phillips, Gordon (Betty) Brown, Leslie (Jackie) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons-in-law, David Sogge, Bill Freeman and Fred Waldron; a great-grandson, Nicholas; and siblings: John Brown, Clarence Brown, Charlie Brown and Ethel Morrison and Geraldine Phillips.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Steve Boven officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 1 p.m. until services on Monday.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
