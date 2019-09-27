MANTON — Norman C. Brown of Manton passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at his home. He was 90.

Norm was born May 27, 1929 in Johannesburg, Michigan, to Thaddeus and Edna (Fails) Brown and they preceded him in death. On November 7, 1975 he married the former Lorraine M. Gains and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2011.

Mr. Brown was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. He has lived in this area for more than 50 years. Norm worked from the United States Postal Service and Hoffert Tree Company before retiring. He loved to be outside and was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children: Mae Waldron of Mount Morris, Michigan, Norman (Diana) Brown Jr. of Clio, Patrick Brown of Flint, Joyce Ann (Fred) Hand of Florida, Allan Brown, Geri Brown, both of Flint, Norma (Danny) Lewis of Manton, Barb Freeman of Grawn, Robert Boyle of McBain, Ronald (Dorothy) Boyle of Traverse City, Janet (Chet) Bigelow of Manton, Diane (Paul) Barker of Grand Junction, Michigan, Edwin (Colleen) Tharp, Pamela (Paul) Holmes, all of Cadillac; 56 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Hazel (Charlie) Thomas, Gladys Spigelmyer, Dorothy (Russ) Phillips, Gordon (Betty) Brown, Leslie (Jackie) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons-in-law, David Sogge, Bill Freeman and Fred Waldron; a great-grandson, Nicholas; and siblings: John Brown, Clarence Brown, Charlie Brown and Ethel Morrison and Geraldine Phillips.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Steve Boven officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 1 p.m. until services on Monday.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.