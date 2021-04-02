Norman Colbert, of Cadillac, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Green Acres Retirement Living. He was 97.
He was born on July 16, 1923, in Derby, Illinois to Bryan and Mary (Carnett) Colbert. Norman married Era Iona Jones on July 31, 1948, in Highland Park, Michigan. The two spent 72 loving years together.
Norman answered the call of duty serving in the United States Navy during World War II. He spent his career working as a tool supply manager for General Motors.
Norman enjoyed traveling and planning vacations for his family. He and Era traveled to all 50 States. Norman and Era relocated to Cadillac from Waterford to enjoy their retirement in 1989. In his spare time, you could often find him woodworking, whether it was refinishing furniture, helping his grandsons with projects, or bringing antiques back to life. He enjoyed spending time outdoors going fishing or mushroom and berry picking. He took delight in coordinating with family members in researching their ancestry. Norman was a true Detroit Tigers fan and was in attendance at all the 1984 World Series home games as well as the last game played at the old Tiger Stadium. Most of all, his real source of joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norman is survived by his wife, Era Colbert of Cadillac; daughters, Kathryn (Michael) Lueder of Cadillac and Wanda (Philip) Diamond of Maple City; grandchildren, Andrew (Sushma) Lueder of Stilwell, KS, Jacob (Elizabeth) Lueder of Ada, Kyle (April) Lueder of Cadillac; great-grandchildren, Lekan Lueder, Elan Lueder, John Lueder, Cole Lueder, Araya Collins, Emri Lueder, and Hayden Lueder; sister-in-law, Margie Colbert; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Mary Colbert; brothers, Willard Colbert and Raymond Colbert; and sisters, Helen Flanders and Hazel Kopman.
A private family service was held at the Holdship Funeral Home on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions in memory of Norman may be directed to Hospice of Michigan and the Church of Christ in Cadillac (6202 W Division).
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhome.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
