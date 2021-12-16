Norman George Maneke, age 70, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Munson Healthcare of Cadillac, with family by his side. He was born on June 7, 1951 in Kalamazoo, MI to Norman Maneke and Annabelle Hollenback. Norman married Kathy VanScoyoc on July 12, 1998 in Marion.
Norm was employed with Four Winns for 32 years in the shipping department. After retirement he enjoyed spending his time driving for the Amish; who've become part of the family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his hobby farm.
Norm is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy Maneke of Marion; his son, Nathan (Melanie) Maneke of Big Rapids; and daughters: Amanda (Jose) Esteban Flores of Pigeon, Tammy (Mike Bissett) Heitkamp of Marion and Tonya (Ron) Russ of Cadillac. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which he loved endlessly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, his daughter Angela, grandson ZayDen Drake, and two sons-in-law Charles Heitkamp and David Hornbeck.
Visitation will be held for Norm on Monday, December 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home. A luncheon will take place at Christie's Vintage Stone Venue from 2 to 6 p.m. in Marion, MI. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made to www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.