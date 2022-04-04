Norman T. "Todd" Holmes of Luther passed away April 3, 2022 at Hasting Health Rehabilitation Center. He was 79.
Todd was born March 20, 1943 in Cadillac to Norman F. and Alice (Williams) Holmes and they preceded him in death. On October 25, 1964 in Pontiac he married Christine L. Bragg and she preceded him in death on May 16, 2012.
Todd was a strong, hard working man with a quiet, deep faith in God. He loved fishing, hunting and vegetable gardening. Todd also loved making jerky, sharing it with his family and playing horse shoes. He loved his family and was supportive of his children, attending every event when they were younger. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by their five children: Peggy (Jerry) Kopec of Cadillac, Todd (Mary) Holmes of Leroy, Jeff (Tammy) Holmes of Luther, Greg (Cheryl) Holmes of South Bend, Indiana and Gary (Judi) Holmes of Ashton; grandchildren: Melissa, Beth, Angel, Jessica, Alex, Stacey, Alicia, Monique, Sarah, Matthew, Rebecca, Hannah, Lydia, Andrew, Wesley, Luke, Rachelle, Trevor, Ryan, Maverick, Aaron; many great- grandchildren; siblings: Darrell (Kaye) Holmes and Yvonne Gydesen.
In addition to his parents and wife, Christine, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Delores Stocker, Gerald Lee Holmes and Dennis Holmes.
Funeral services will be held12:00 noon, Friday, April 8, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Dan Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Dover Township Cemetery in Lake County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.