Norman T. "Todd" Holmes of Luther passed away April 3, 2022 at Hasting Health Rehabilitation Center. He was 79.

Todd was born March 20, 1943 in Cadillac to Norman F. and Alice (Williams) Holmes and they preceded him in death. On October 25, 1964 in Pontiac he married Christine L. Bragg and she preceded him in death on May 16, 2012.

Todd was a strong, hard working man with a quiet, deep faith in God. He loved fishing, hunting and vegetable gardening. Todd also loved making jerky, sharing it with his family and playing horse shoes. He loved his family and was supportive of his children, attending every event when they were younger. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by their five children: Peggy (Jerry) Kopec of Cadillac, Todd (Mary) Holmes of Leroy, Jeff (Tammy) Holmes of Luther, Greg (Cheryl) Holmes of South Bend, Indiana and Gary (Judi) Holmes of Ashton; grandchildren: Melissa, Beth, Angel, Jessica, Alex, Stacey, Alicia, Monique, Sarah, Matthew, Rebecca, Hannah, Lydia, Andrew, Wesley, Luke, Rachelle, Trevor, Ryan, Maverick, Aaron; many great- grandchildren; siblings: Darrell (Kaye) Holmes and Yvonne Gydesen.

In addition to his parents and wife, Christine, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Delores Stocker, Gerald Lee Holmes and Dennis Holmes.

Funeral services will be held12:00 noon, Friday, April 8, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Dan Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Dover Township Cemetery in Lake County.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.