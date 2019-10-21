SEARS — Norris “Bud‘ C. Miller, of Sears, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. He was 83.
Mr. Miller was born August 24, 1936 in Sears to Norris Lee and Katherine “Cubby‘ Louise (Cox) Miller. Bud graduated from Evart High School in 1954 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He married Marilyn “Kate‘ Kay Flint on August 13, 1960 in Sylvan, Michigan. Bud worked as a station operator for Great Lakes Gas Transmission Company. He loved spending time with his family and friends, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and camping, and was always excited looking forward to deer hunting season. Bud enjoyed woodcarving and was a member of the Chief Osceola Wood Carvers.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn “Kate‘ Miller of Sears, two sons, Michael James Miller of Sears, Daniel Murle Miller of Sears, four grandchildren, Rick (Felicia) Miller of Sears, Daniel Miller Jr. of Sears, Misty (Sierra) Miller of Sears, Mandy Miller of Sears, two great grandchildren, Kilee June Miller and Luke Clifton Miller, his sister, Marda J. (Miller) Jehnsen of Rodney, his in-laws, Marjorie Hamilton of Cadillac, and Robert J. (Pamela) Flint of Fountain, Michigan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Katherine “Cubby‘ Miller, his step-father, Elmer McLachlan, his son Phillip Clifton Miller in 2004, his sister, Norva Simmons in 2018, his mother and father-in-law, Murle and Mary Flint, sisters-in-law, Mable Jenema, Maxine Flint, Millie Armstead, Mary Emory, Sharon Wetherell, Patricia Flint, brother-in-laws, Clark Hamilton, Merlin Jenema, Russell Armstead, Alan Emory, John Wetherell, Raymond Jehnsen, and Wayne Simmons.
Funeral services honoring the life of Norris “Bud‘ Clifton Miller are 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Douglas Obwoge officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday 11 a.m. until time of services. Mr. Miller will be interred in Sylvan Township Cemetery, Osceola County, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.