Manton- Richard T. (Dick) King, 94, of Manton passed away at the home of his daughter in Cadillac on Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who had the good fortune to know him and will be missed by all, but is forever together again with his wife, Ardith, whom he has deeply missed since her death in 2014.
He was born on April, 14, 1925 in Chicago, IL to William and Ella (Stiehler) King, the youngest of 8 children. Richard graduated from Brethren High School in 1944, even though he was drafted into the Navy in World War II from his senior class, having reached the age of 18 in April of that year. He served aboard the Destroyer Escort, USS McConnell, in the south Pacific during his tour of duty in the Navy. He received the American Theater Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal and the Victory Medal as the Result of his service.
On February 16, 1946, Richard married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Ardith Leckrone. Richard was a hard worker and instilled that work ethic in his children. He retired at the age of 59 as a Senior Draftsman from Kysor Industrial Corporation, having eared a degree in drafting from a correspondence course while working as a night watchman at Kysor.
Richard played the piano by ear. He loved to hunt and fish in his younger years. He built a snowmobile in 1967, which has a wooden track. He got the idea from photos he has seen in a Popular Mechanics' magazine. After retirement, he and Ardith enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the United States.
Richard is survived by his four children: Clorinda Starlin, Bill (Sandie) King, Hazel Holly (Mike Hunt) all of Cadillac, and Kevin (Gena) King of East Jordan, MI. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Robert (Helane) Starlin, Scott Starlin, Jessica Starlin-Ronan (William), Colleen (Rob) Zawacki, Connie King, Michelle King (Dave Croskey), Benjamin Holly, Keith King, (Meg Young), John (Rachel) McCafferty, Jessica (Dustin) Crandall and Geralyn Skeel. Additionally, he is survived by 25 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers and sisters, his son-in-law, RJ Starlin, grandson, Brian and granddaughter, Stacey.
At Richard's request, cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Liberty Township Cemetery in the spring. A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Liberty Township Hall, Manton, Michigan.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Munson Hospice and Wexford County Council on Aging for the compassion and kindness shown to our dad while in their care. Memorial contributions in Richard's memory can be directed to the Manton Library Project, Munson Hospice of Cadillac and Wexford Country Council on Aging.
Hall-Holdship Funeral Home is serving the family. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.hall-holdship.com
