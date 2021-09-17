Opal May Carlson
Memoriams

Opal May Carlson, 92, of Luther, passed away September 14, 2021. Opal was born February 7, 1929 in Luther, Michigan, to Walter and Maude (Tuttle) Wheeler.

Opal is survived by her children Richard (Mary) Zimmerman, Rickey (Mary Curie) Zimmerman, Diane (Doyle) Speaks and Bonnie Zimmerman (John Skillern); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons Ralph and Ronald Zimmerman; siblings Fern Logan, Walter Wheeler, Charles Wheeler, Irene Sandona and Robert Wheeler.

Opal was a true lover of nature. She loved birds, loved gardening and was most passionate about her flowers! Opal wasn't your average gardener, she not only had the normal garden of vegetables, but she also had fruits, like grapes and various fruit trees. Her flower gardens were her obsession... she had every flower imaginable and they were magnificent, including her butterfly bush. Up until her passing, she would be outside planting and tending to her flowers (even in the colder weather against her doctor's advice of course).

Funeral Services for Opal are as follows: Visitation on Friday, September 17, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Dover Baptist Church. Funeral on Saturday, September 18 at 1:00pm, with a 1 hour visitation prior to service at Dover Baptist Church, followed by procession to Dover Twp. Cemetery for interment.

