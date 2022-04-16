Orma Jean Parmelee, 86, of LeRoy passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022 at her son's home in Reed City.
Orma was born in Merritt, Michigan on April 7, 1935 to Oramel and Emily (Briggs) Gray. Orma graduated from Reed City High School in 1953 and married Arlon Parmelee. After a brief time living in Lansing, they settled in Reed City and had four children. In the early 70s, the family built their homestead east of Ashton, where Orma loved spending countless hours in her yard. Orma was employed with Gardner-Denver Corp. in Reed City for nearly two decades followed by many years at Luther Grocery and Ashton Market. She always enjoyed hard work, but also the many friendships she developed in the community. She rarely missed a sporting event for her children and grandchildren, and even continued in recent years watching her great-grandchildren.
Orma is survived by her son Andy (Sherri) Parmelee of Reed City, daughter Julie Parmelee (Todd Hyde) of North Carolina, nephew Ken (Jan) Wood of Cadillac, and brothers Sam (Margaret) Gray of Lake City and Gary (Carla) Gray of Luther. She was preceded in death by her husband Arlon, and two eldest sons Jeff and Terry. Orma leaves a strong legacy with 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, plus countless extended family members and friends. She was ever thankful for the gift of a kidney transplant at St. Mary's Hospital which allowed her 12 more years with her family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, April 23 at Ashton United Methodist Church with visitation at 10:00 am and the funeral will begin at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow at Lincoln Township Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ashton United Methodist Church.
