Orval Brent Sims, age 74, of Reed City passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Spectrum Health Reed City Nursing and Rehab Center.
Brent was born September 20, 1948 in Reed City to Velma M. Gillispie and at two years of age he was adopted by Howard Sims after Howard and Velma were married in December of 1950. He was a 1966 graduate of Reed City High School. On November 26, 1966, Brent married the love of his life, Marla Ann Lathrop. They shared nearly 56 years of marriage.
Brent's working career began with a brief stint at Holley Carburetor in Clare. He was then employed by Gardner Denver in Reed City from 1967 to 1980. He was a full-time dairy farmer from 1980 until 1993. Brent then went to work for Northern Precision in Leroy from 1993 until 2002. He completed his working career at Tubelite Inc. in Reed City from 2002 until his retirement in December of 2014. Brent enjoyed hunting, gardening, collecting guns and reloading, many DIY projects, and his daughter-in-law's cooking.
Brent is survived by his wife Marla; sons Gale (Carolyn) Sims and Andrew Sims both of Reed City; his brothers Arlen (Sue) Sims of Tennessee and Clinton Sims of Reed City; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Brent was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dean Sims.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19th at 1:00 P.M. at The Reed City United Methodist Church, located at 503 S. Chestnut Street in Reed City, with Pastor Daniel Hofmann officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:00 P.M. until service time with a luncheon following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The Reed City United Methodist Church or to the ASPCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.