Owen "Barney" Bechtel Owen "Barney" Bechtel, Manton - age 91, of Manton, passed away September 9, 2021.
|
Latest News
- DNR: Outlook good across Michigan for deer season
- Lake City blanks Manton in Highland football
- Cadillac nets win over Alpena
- Prep volleyball
- Mount Pleasant woman facing potential life sentence on multiple heroin offenses
- Cadillac MSP Post Commander promoted to 7th District assistant commander
- Lakes Cadillac, Mitchell have nearly no issues with algae as summer nearing end
- NMC tops Cheboygan; Cadillac falls to Gaylord in soccer
Most Popular
Articles
- Northern Michigan, Osceola County hit hard again by severe weather
- Teen suspects charged as adults in Manton shooting
- Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shooting, 2 suspects in custody
- Thomas Lee Anderson
- Teri Lynne McBeath
- Lawrence Albin Solce
- Ronald E. Hamilton
- Six businesses now part of Cadillac's Social District, where customers can have drinks out in public
- Julie Miller
- Stephen Douglas Johnson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.