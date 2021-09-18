Owen Byron Bechtel, known by most as "Barney", lifelong resident of Manton, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac. He was 91.

Barney was born on May 8, 1930, in Bloomfield Township, Michigan to Carl A. and Mildred M. (Wolcott) Bechtel. He grew up in Bloomfield Township, attending Shippy School and graduated from Manton High School in 1949. Barney made his living with Chris Craft in Cadillac and Cherry Growers before his eventual retirement. Barney proudly served in the Naval Reserve and will remembered by many close friends, neighbors, and the Manton community. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes he will be laid to rest at the Bloomfield Township Cemetery along side his family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

