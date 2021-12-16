Paige Renai Welliver of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was 19. Paige was born June 24, 2002 in Traverse City, Michigan to Bruce Alan and Kimberly Renai (Page) Welliver.
Paige was passionate, full of life and spunk. She inherited her grandpa Welliver's sense of humor and was deeply protective of her family. She loved to watch family videos and be the star of the show. Butterflies and Pooh Bear were some of her favorite things. She was imaginative and creative; she loved to write stories and assign people in her life characters. Old sitcoms and Disney shows were often her sources of inspiration. Paige loved to learn, she knew sign language before she could even talk. She loved her teachers and therapists as extended family. She was the number one fan at any of her brothers' sporting events and a motivating force. Paige loved church and her church family; others are encouraged to "sing like Paige."
She is survived by her parents, Bruce and Kimberly Welliver of Cadillac; brothers, Jacob Welliver of West Bloomfield and Luke Welliver of Cadillac; grandma, Evelyn Welliver of Cadillac; grandpa Benson Page of Midland; special aunt, Pamela Welliver; aunts and uncles: Gray and Shelley Page, Sommer Page, Lisa and John Bosse, Dave Welliver, Rodney and Jodie Welliver; several great aunts and uncles and many cousins.
Paige was preceded in death by her grandpa, Ralph Elden Welliver; a grandma, Nancy Page and an uncle, Brenton Page.
Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Independent Bible Church with Pastor Nate Walker officiating with a luncheon to follow. Friends may meet the family Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Paigie's favorite charity, God's Helping Hands (www.ghhinc.org). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.