Pamela Jo Munson, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 65.
Pam was born on July 1, 1955 to Jack and Ruth (Chaffee) Jeffers in Cadillac, Michigan. She went on to receive her accounting degree from Baker College and spent her career working as a tax accountant for H & R Block for many years. Pam enjoyed spending time outdoors, and especially loved to go camping. In her spare time, she could often be found crocheting. She was a proud mother and grandmother and loved taking care of her family and everyone around her.
Pam is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, William Munson Sr.; children, William Munson Jr., Gregory Duane Huggins, Duane Hamilton, Ryan (Britany) Munson and Michelle Wing; daughter-in-law, April Hamilton; grandchildren, Daniel Huggins, Katie Huggins, Hunter Hamilton, Olivia Christensen, Logan Munson, Connor LaDuke and Madalynn Munson; siblings, Penny (Rick) Williams, Ella Jeffers and Neil (Zona) Jeffers; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth Jeffers; and a son, Stacy Munson.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
