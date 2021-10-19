Pamela Joy Buchholz, age 62 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was born on June 7, 1959 in Garden City to Frank and Zona (Duffield) Osborne. She was united in marriage on March 21, 1998 to Bruce Buchholz at the Marion United Methodist Church.
Pamela was co-owner of Evergreen Excavating, and had worked at Kevin Kelly's M-115 restaurant, and enjoyed many things, such as, being a mother, loving her dogs, being outdoors camping, fishing, and hunting. She as well enjoyed her gardens, going on road trips, and her horses. There wasn't much Pamela could not do.
She is survived by her husband; Bruce Allen Buchholz of Marion, children; Rick (Jennifer) Hawley of Sussex, WI, Jeffrey (Nicole) Hawley of LeRoy, Jennifer (Ken Todd) Hawley of Cadillac, Abigail Buchholz of Marion, Vanessa Buchholz of Marion, grandchildren; Andrew and Amelia Hawley of WI, Avery, Emily and Garrett Hawley of GA, Lani Blanchard of Cadillac, Cameron Barnes of Cadillac, one great-grandchild, Gabriella Six, siblings; Vicky (Tony) Parks, and Laura Osborne.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Zona Osborne, mother and father in-law; Harold and Violet Buchholz.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 1:00 PM at the Highland Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 22 from 4-7 PM at the church. Burial will take place after the service in the Park Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made out to the family. Christies Potting Shed in Marion is handling the floral arrangements. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.